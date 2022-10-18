BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BWAGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

BWAGF opened at $42.86 on Monday. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

