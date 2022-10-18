Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.14.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $55.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 24.5% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $355,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 52.9% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 50,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Baxter International by 128.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 185,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 104,355 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.