Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BXRBF. CLSA cut Bendigo and Adelaide Bank from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bendigo and Adelaide Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BXRBF opened at $6.47 on Monday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

