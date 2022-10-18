Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Griffin Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $32.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,490,903.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares in the company, valued at $506,411,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares in the company, valued at $506,411,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,591 shares of company stock worth $18,793,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

