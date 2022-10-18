Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Mizuho

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.25.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $32.51 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $2,885,948.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,591 shares of company stock valued at $18,793,163 in the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

