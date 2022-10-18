Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $855.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

Insider Activity

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

