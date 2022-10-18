Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BYND has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BYND stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.03. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,745,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,109,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

