Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.27.

BILL opened at $125.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 2.18. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,365 shares of company stock worth $30,162,488. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 168,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,241,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $249,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

