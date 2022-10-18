Biogen (BIIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter. Biogen has set its FY 2022 guidance at $15.25-$16.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $15.25-16.75 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $269.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $284.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Biogen by 101.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
