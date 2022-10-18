Biogen (BIIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter. Biogen has set its FY 2022 guidance at $15.25-$16.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $15.25-16.75 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $269.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $284.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Biogen by 101.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

