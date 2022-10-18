Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,900 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 5,177,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.4 days.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.98 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 47.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.1441 dividend. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIREF shares. TD Securities downgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

