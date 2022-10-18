Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $680,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPM opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

