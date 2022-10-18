Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Up 7.4% in September

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 10,450,000 shares. Currently, 27.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Blink Charging Trading Up 1.2 %

BLNK opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $621.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 3.34.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 202.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $237,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,030,015.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,630 shares of company stock worth $918,284 in the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 5,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

