BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.49

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and traded as low as $25.40. BNCCORP shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

BNCCORP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

