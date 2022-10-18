Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Upgraded to “Reduce” by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BOIVF opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. Bolloré has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

