boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 56 ($0.68) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a report on Friday. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

