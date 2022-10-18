Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $385.00 to $405.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $353.43.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $354.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $547.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,051.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 166.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Boston Beer by 88.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

