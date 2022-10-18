Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,591 shares of company stock worth $7,098,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,197 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,892,000 after purchasing an additional 194,219 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.