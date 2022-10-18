Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Apple makes up 8.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Apple by 2,023.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 93,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 88,646 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,397,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 165,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Apple Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.41 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

