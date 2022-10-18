BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 490 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 166 ($2.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175.06. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 193 ($2.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

