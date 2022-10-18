BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 255,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,895,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $438.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

