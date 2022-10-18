BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BTRS by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.25.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. BTRS had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

