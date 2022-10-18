C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,118.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,884.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,084,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,450 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,917.4% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,632.5% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,055.9% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 26,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,841.3% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 62,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 59,712 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
