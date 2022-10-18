C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,118.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,884.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,084,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,450 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,917.4% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,632.5% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,055.9% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 26,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,841.3% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 62,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 59,712 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

