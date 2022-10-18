Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$152.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.78.

NYSE CNI opened at $111.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.37.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 967.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

