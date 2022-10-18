Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,260,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 16,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

