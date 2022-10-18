Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$100.06.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$79.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. Also, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total transaction of C$5,071,748.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,594,576.79. Insiders sold a total of 79,425 shares of company stock worth $7,925,898 over the last three months.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5200001 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
