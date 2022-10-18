Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

