Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.27. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 12,538 shares.

Canagold Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.94 million and a P/E ratio of -9.14.

Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Canagold Resources Company Profile

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

