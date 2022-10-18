Capital Advantage Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,773,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.01, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

