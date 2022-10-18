Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Catalent by 78.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

