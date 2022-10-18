CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.00.

CDW opened at $159.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDW will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $263,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $100,345,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 17,911.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 313,987 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

