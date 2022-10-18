Centene (CNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Centene to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Centene has set its FY22 guidance at $5.60-5.75 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNC opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $63.99 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Centene by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 12.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth about $690,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Centene by 42.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 20.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

