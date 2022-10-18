Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBR. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBR opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

