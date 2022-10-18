Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.67

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $11.84. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 90,532 shares traded.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.88 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

