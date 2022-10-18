Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Update

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $578.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.03 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

