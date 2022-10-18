Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHKP. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.12.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $112.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.75.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

