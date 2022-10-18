Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHKP. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.12.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $112.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
