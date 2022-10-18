Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.12.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $112.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day moving average is $123.75.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

