Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Up 28.6% in September

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $178.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.91.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

