Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,608.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 335,532 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,852.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 287,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 272,494 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,105.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 451,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 431,447 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,922.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 30,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 29,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,950.6% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 21,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 6.4 %
AMZN opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.