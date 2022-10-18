Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,608.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 335,532 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,852.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 287,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 272,494 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,105.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 451,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 431,447 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,922.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 30,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 29,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,950.6% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 21,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.4 %

AMZN opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

