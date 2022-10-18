Chicago Capital LLC Sells 346 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,375 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 199,989 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,284,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 55,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 58,549 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 322,347 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,788,000 after acquiring an additional 110,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

