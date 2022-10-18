Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given New 415.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 455.00 to 415.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CHYHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $13.93 on Monday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

