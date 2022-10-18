Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

