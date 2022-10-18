CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Lowered to “Hold” at China Renaissance

China Renaissance cut shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CFFHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. DBS Vickers lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

CIFI Holdings (Group) stock opened at 0.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.33. CIFI Holdings has a 12 month low of 0.33 and a 12 month high of 0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

