Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of CTRN opened at $20.12 on Monday. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $97.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $168.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.50). Citi Trends had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $185.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

