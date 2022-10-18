Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $71.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.96.

Shares of C stock opened at $43.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in Citigroup by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

