Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Lowered by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,205,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.