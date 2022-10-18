Clarke (TSE:CKI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.48

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.48 and traded as high as C$11.75. Clarke shares last traded at C$11.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

Clarke Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$166.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.31.

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.06 million for the quarter.

Clarke Company Profile

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

