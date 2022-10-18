Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,391 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,223,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,897 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

