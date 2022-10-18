Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Clorox Stock Up 1.4 %

CLX opened at $133.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day moving average is $142.42. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

