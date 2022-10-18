Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NET. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.70.

NET opened at $51.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.1% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 23.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

