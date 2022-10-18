Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.43.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $72.14 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

